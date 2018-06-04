Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Loved-Up Pics Prove 'Everyday's Phenomenal'

Sonam Kapoor is in New Delhi for a special screening of her film Veere Di Wedding but her heart is at the party she attended over the weekend, hosted by Natasha Poonawalla for her and Anand Ahuja. On Monday evening, Sonam posted several photos from the party, and the one featuring Anand Ahuja was the Internet's favourite. In the picture, Sonam Kapoor kisses her husband Anand and the Internet went - "awwww..." Her caption read: "#EverydayPhenomenal." Sonam shared some more pictures from the party, in which she featured with guests such as Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar and also host Natasha Poonawalla.
Here are photos from the weekend bash, handpicked by Sonam Kapoor:
Sonam and Anand left for New Delhi on Sunday and they were also photographed at the Mumbaui airport.
Sonam is in Delhi for a special screening of her new film, which is winning the box office battle. Also, Anand Ahuja's family lives in Delhi.
CommentsSonam Kapoor is very busy with several projects in the pipeline. The couple postponed their honeymoon because of Sonam's busy work schedule. She has to complete filming The Zoya Factor (from August to October) and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, co-starring her father Anil Kapoor and actor Rajkummar Rao.
Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja, owner of fashion label Bhane, as per Sikh traditions on May 8. The actress left for the Cannes Film Festival a week after the wedding after a brief stay in New Delhi. She returned in time to promote Veere Di Wedding.