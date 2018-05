Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Wedding: 'The Actress Just Enjoyed, Left Decision-Making to family,' Says Planner

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja during their reception. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding planner in an interview with news agency IANS revealed how his team put together the big fat Bollywod wedding, which no one can stop talking about. Photos and videos from Sonam Kapoor's wedding ceremony and reception gripped the Internet for the past week . Videos of celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar dancing like no one's watching went crazy viral. In between the entire hullabaloo, Sonam Kapoor invested all her energy in enjoying herself, her wedding planner told IANS. "Sonam is an amazing person and her warmth can definitely bring life to any celebration. She was just enjoying herself and left all the decision-making to the family," Bhavnesh Sawhney, one of the directors of wedding planning agency Wedniksha, told IANS."It is the first wedding at their house and so everyone was really excited and was part of the planning and preparations. Since it was a Punjabi wedding, Punjabi singers like Mika Singh and Gurdeep Mehndi hit the right notes to create a vibe, making every guest hit the dance floor ," Mr Sawhney added. Gurdeep Mehndi was invited to theceremony, which took place on the eve of wedding, while Mika Singh enthralled the guests at the reception.Apart from the guests, Sonam Kapoor's family members such as dad Anil Kapoor and cousins Arjun and Anshula Kapoor performed for the couple at the reception. Anil Kapoor recreated his iconic My Name Is Lakhan moment while Arjun and Anil Kapoor danced tofrom the former's film. "Anil Kapoor and family are known for their unconditional love and hospitality. They wanted us to extend the Kapoor touch in every element of the wedding. The wedding was all about love and celebrating this special occasion with friends and family," said Mr Sawhney.The Kapoors and the Ahujas decided on traditional Indian attire in shades of white as the dress code for theceremony. Speaking about their choice of colour, Wedniksha's co-owner said: "We are not in the era of superstitious beliefs anymore. I guess, it was a unanimous decision to keep white as the theme and everyone did look gorgeous."On Friday, Sonam Kapoor shared a thank you note for her family for making wedding a huge success.Bhavnesh Sawhney added that maintaining privacy wasn't easy. "We had to make earnest requests to all to keep it to themselves. Sonam and Anand's wedding has been one of the biggest celebrity wedding celebrations which we have witnessed in almost a decade." Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding festivities ended with a reception on May 8. Sonam is currently gearing up for her date with the Cannes Film Festival. After Cannes, she'll get busy with the promotions of, which releases on June 1.(With inputs from IANS)