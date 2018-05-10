ICYMI: Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Wedding Reception Had Akshay Kumar Dancing Too

Highlights
- Akshay and Anil Kapoor danced to Gallan Goodiyaan
- Sonam's mom Sunita was also there
- Akshay and Sonam last worked together in PadMan
Watch the video here.
(In a word - jhakaas).
Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna made a lovely picture at the wedding reception. Sonam's last film, PadMan, was with Akshay. Twinkle Khanna had produced it.
On Wednesday, Twinkle shared a marriage gyaan with a picture of herself and Akshay from the reception.
She also shared a congratulatory message for the newlyweds.
Sonam Kapoor married businessman Anand Ahuja as per Sikh traditions in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. The wedding reception was held later in the night. She is now prepping from the Cannes Film Festival. Sonam will walk the red carpet on May 14 and 15.