ICYMI: Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Wedding Reception Had Akshay Kumar Dancing Too

- Whose dance moves did you like the best?? . Watch Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Sunita Kapoor and others dance to Gallan Goodiyan. Follow @sonamkishaaadi for more updates from Sonam's wedding. . . . . . . . #sonamkapoor #anandahuja #sonamkishaadi #lotsoflove #trending #trendy #followback #likesh #likeforlike #like4like #followforfollow #likeforfollow #l4l #followme #follow4follow #follow #instalike #photography #like4follow #beautiful #picoftheday #lfl #instadaily #cute #f4f #likesforlikes #happy #selfie #likeback #sonamkishaadi #sonamkapoor #anandahuja @sonamkapoor @anandahuja

A post shared by Sonam Weds Anand (@sonamkishaaadi) on May 9, 2018 at 10:20pm PDT