ICYMI: Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Wedding Reception Had Akshay Kumar Dancing Too

Sonam Kapoor's dad Anil brought Akshay Kumar to the dancefloor

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 10, 2018 13:09 IST
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Akshay and Anil Kapoor danced to Gallan Goodiyaan
  2. Sonam's mom Sunita was also there
  3. Akshay and Sonam last worked together in PadMan
Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh were not the only guests who burnt the dancefloor at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's starry wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Akshay Kumar, who was accompanied by wife Twinkle Khanna, also showed off his dance skills and just nailed it, more because he coordinated with Sonam's dad Anil Kapoor, who brought Akshay to the dancefloor. In the video that has surfaced online, we see Sonam, Anand and Arjun dancing to some hit Bollywood tracks and Anil Kapoor brings Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to join them. Later, he calls Akshay and the duo dance to Anil Kapoor's song Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do. Sonam's mom Sunita was also there.

Watch the video here.
 


(In a word - jhakaas).

Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna made a lovely picture at the wedding reception. Sonam's last film, PadMan, was with Akshay. Twinkle Khanna had produced it.
 
On Wednesday, Twinkle shared a marriage gyaan with a picture of herself and Akshay from the reception.
 


She also shared a congratulatory message for the newlyweds.
 


Apart from PadMan, Sonam has worked with Akshay in Thank You while the Rustom star has made films like Bewafaa, Welcome and Tashan with Anil Kapoor. Both Akshay and Sonan had won their first National Awards last year.

Sonam Kapoor married businessman Anand Ahuja as per Sikh traditions in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. The wedding reception was held later in the night. She is now prepping from the Cannes Film Festival. Sonam will walk the red carpet on May 14 and 15.
 

