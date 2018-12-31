Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's Happy Faces From Bali Sum Up Their New Year Vacation

Anand Ahuja Instagrammed this photo (courtesy anandahuja)

Highlights Sonam and Anand are holidaying in Bali Anand shared a cute selfie from their vacation "Every day phenomenal," he captioned the photo

If you are wondering where Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are, the couple are holidaying in the Bali. We know this because Anand Ahuja shared a glimpses of their New Year vacation on his Instagram, which reveals that Sonam and Anand wrapped 2018 with an adorable selfie. Lodged at the Como Shambhala Estate in Bali, Sonam and Anand were treated to a show of folk dance in the evening after which, Anand Instagrammed an adorable selfie of himself and Sonam. The duo smile ear-to-ear in the photo, which best sum up how 2018 has been for the couple. For the caption, Anand simply opted for their signature hashtag "every day phenomenal."

Check out Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's happy faces from Bali:

Here's how Sonam and Anand kick-started their trip to Bali:

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor bid adieu to the year 2018 with a collage of her favourite moments that made up the year and needless to say that Anand Ahuja featured in her picks. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had a big fat Punjabi wedding in May this year. "The end of the year always brings up thoughts about the future and calls for a little reminiscing as well! I've chosen 18 of my favourite, most special moments from 2018. Moments of love, celebration, laughter, family and art; moment that have made this year what it was! Thank you 2018," Sonam wrote in her post.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has The Zoya Factor in the pipeline, in which she co-stars with Dulquer Salmaan. Sonam is also busy filming Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which marks her first film with dad Anil Kapoor.

Happy new year, guys!