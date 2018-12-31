On New Year's Eve, Sonam Kapoor, Kajol, Sonali Bendre And Others 'Look Back At 2018'

A still from Sonam Kapoor's video. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Highlights Sonam Kapoor shared a special video on Instagram Sonakshi Sinha, Kajol also shared posts Arjun Kapoor wrote an extensive note

Hey Folks! Its' New Year's Eve today and what could be a possibly better way of bidding adieu to the year than reliving some of the best memories? Well, that's exactly what Bollywood celebrities are doing on social media. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the social media is currently bombarded with "looking back at 2018" posts but we are not complaining. Some stars like Sonam Kapoor,Sonali Bendre and Karisma Kapoor have shared their favourite throwback moments of the year, while other actors like Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor are excited to welcome 2019 with open arms.

Looking back at old memories brings back a plethora of emotions and Sonam Kapoor's post is a perfect example of that. Sonam has chronicled her 2018 journey in the form of a video. The video begins with stills from PadMan (which was Sonam's first release in 2018) and ends with an inspirational quote. The video also showcases the major highlights of the year. It was a thrilling year for Sonam as she had three big releases this year - Sanju, Veere Di Wedding and PadMan - all of which performed exceptionally well at the box office. Sonam had a great year on personal front as well as she married her long-time background Anand Ahuja.

Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with cancer this year, shared a bittersweet memory of the "last blow-dry" she had before she cut her hair. Read Sonali Bendre's post here:

Kajol, who returned to the silver screen after two years with Helicopter Eela, also shared a stunning picture of herself and added a dash of her signature humour. She wrote: "Looking back at 2018....Still in red." Kajol also voiced the character of Elastigirl in the Hindi rendition of Incredibles 2. That's not it! Kajol's wax statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Singapore in May this year.

For Karisma Kapoor, the biggest highlight (or should we say highlights) were when she met the former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Karisma shared pictures form both the meetings and wrote: "My favourite memory of 2018 has to be meeting Hilary Clinton on two occasions this year in our country."

Not a throwback per say, but Abhishek Bachchan's post was equally good. Abhishek Bachchan returned to films after 2 years with Anurag Kashyap-produced Manmarziyaan, for which he even received praise from the audience as well as the critics. The actor shared a photograph of himself from a picturesque location and wrote: "Walking into the new year like...Peace out 2018, thank you. Bring on 2019!"

Arjun Kapoor too shared an extensive note, in which he wrote about the bittersweet memories that 2018 gave him. He thanked his family and fans and even promised to be more "interactive" in the coming year.

Here are some more posts shared by stars:

What was your favourite moment in 2018? Tell us in the comments section below.