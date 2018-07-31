Sonali Bendre 'Is Staying Strong' In Her Battle With Cancer, Says Sister-In-Law Shrishti Arya

Sonali and Shrishti in Mumbai (courtesy srishtibehlarya)

Highlights Sonali Bendre is currently undergoing treatment in New York The actress has been diagnosed with cancer Her sister-in-law Shrishti Arya shared a health update of sorts

Sonali Bendre is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York and a health update of sorts about the actress has been shared by her sister-in-law Shrishti Behl, reported SpotboyE. When asked about Sonali's health, Shrishti, who is a film producer, told SpotboyE: "She is staying strong." Sonali Bendre is currently in the Big Apple with her family - filmmaker husband Goldie Behl and 12-year-old son Ranveer, who is also currently trending for recently Instagramming a photo of himself from New York's Central Park. In a heart-warming post earlier this month, Sonali shared how she told Ranveer about her medical condition and how the 12-year-old is now her source of "strength and positivity."

Here's what Ranveer shared recently:

IDK A post shared by rockbehl (@rockbehl) on Jul 30, 2018 at 7:27am PDT

In her post, Sonali revealed that Ranveer handled the situation rather maturely and added: "I believe that it's imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite."

Not just her son but Sonali Bendre has also been keeping her fans updated about the major developments in her life with emotional Instagram posts, all the while urging them to stay strong just like her. She revealed she's been diagnosed with metastatic cancer in the first week of July, within days after which, she shared how several stories of cancer survivors have been keeping her motivated to remain hopeful. "Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I'm not alone," she wrote in a post about "challenges" and "victories", revealing that she now sports shorter hair.

Advertisement

Her lengthy note about being diagnosed was shared on her Twitter and Instagram handles, in which she also added as advised by doctors, she's flown to in New York for treatment. "I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful."

Sonali Bendre has worked with the three Khans of Bollywood and is best known for films like Sarfarosh, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Duplicate. She was seen in a full length role in Chiranjeevi's 2004 film Shankar Dada MBBS.