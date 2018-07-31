Sonali Bendre 'Is Staying Strong' In Her Battle With Cancer, Says Sister-In-Law Shrishti Arya

Highlights
- Sonali Bendre is currently undergoing treatment in New York
- The actress has been diagnosed with cancer
- Her sister-in-law Shrishti Arya shared a health update of sorts
Sonali Bendre is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York and a health update of sorts about the actress has been shared by her sister-in-law Shrishti Behl, reported SpotboyE. When asked about Sonali's health, Shrishti, who is a film producer, told SpotboyE: "She is staying strong." Sonali Bendre is currently in the Big Apple with her family - filmmaker husband Goldie Behl and 12-year-old son Ranveer, who is also currently trending for recently Instagramming a photo of himself from New York's Central Park. In a heart-warming post earlier this month, Sonali shared how she told Ranveer about her medical condition and how the 12-year-old is now her source of "strength and positivity."
Here's what Ranveer shared recently:
In her post, Sonali revealed that Ranveer handled the situation rather maturely and added: "I believe that it's imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite."
From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We've always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn't going to be different. He took the news so maturely... and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do! I believe that it's imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It's important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite. I'm spending time with Ranveer right now, while he's on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATime
Not just her son but Sonali Bendre has also been keeping her fans updated about the major developments in her life with emotional Instagram posts, all the while urging them to stay strong just like her. She revealed she's been diagnosed with metastatic cancer in the first week of July, within days after which, she shared how several stories of cancer survivors have been keeping her motivated to remain hopeful. "Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I'm not alone," she wrote in a post about "challenges" and "victories", revealing that she now sports shorter hair.
In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, "We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome." The outpouring of love I've received in the last few days has been so overwhelming... and I'm especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I'm not alone. Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I'm taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I'm trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook... literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine - it's my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process... I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you're going through. Thank you @tomoarakawa for making this a chic transition from long to short!
Her lengthy note about being diagnosed was shared on her Twitter and Instagram handles, in which she also added as advised by doctors, she's flown to in New York for treatment. "I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful."
Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.
Sonali Bendre has worked with the three Khans of Bollywood and is best known for films like Sarfarosh, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Duplicate. She was seen in a full length role in Chiranjeevi's 2004 film Shankar Dada MBBS.