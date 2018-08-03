Sonali Bendre Is 'Stable And Following Her Treatment Without Complications,' Husband Goldie Behl Tweets

Highlights
Actress Sonali Bendre, currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, is 'stable,' her husband Goldie Behl tweeted some hours ago, adding that they have begun the journey with 'positivity.' Earlier in July, Sonali had revealed that she's been diagnosed with metastatic cancer and is being treated for it. "Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali, she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positive," Goldie Behl, a filmmaker, wrote. Earlier this week, her sister-in-law Shrishti Behl Arya had also shared a health update (of sorts) about the actress and reportedly said that she is 'staying strong.'
Read Goldie Behl's tweet here.
Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali... she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively.— goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) August 2, 2018
Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl's son Ranveer, 13, have also accompanied them to the Big Apple. In an emotional Instagram post, the 43-year-old actress had revealed that Ranveer handled the situation 'maturely and instantly became her source of strength and positivity.' "We've always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn't going to be different. He took the news so maturely... and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do," Sonali Bendre wrote.
From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We've always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn't going to be different. He took the news so maturely... and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do! I believe that it's imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It's important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite. I'm spending time with Ranveer right now, while he's on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATime
Days after revealing about cancer diagnosis, which, Sonali Bendre shared how several stories of the cancer survivors are giving her strength and courage. "Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I'm not alone," she wrote in a post about "challenges" and "victories."
In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, "We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome." The outpouring of love I've received in the last few days has been so overwhelming... and I'm especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I'm not alone. Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I'm taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I'm trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook... literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine - it's my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process... I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you're going through. Thank you @tomoarakawa for making this a chic transition from long to short!
On her Instagram and Twitter handles, Sonali Bendre had shared a lengthy note in which she said she's "taking this battle head on" and described the diagnosis as 'unexpected' and said she 'didn't see it coming.'
Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.
Sonali Bendre has featured in films like Sarfarosh, Major Saab, Duplicate and Kal Ho Naa Ho and Hum Saath-Saath Hai. She was last seen in a cameo role in Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara! (2013) while her last role as a lead was opposite Chiranjeevi in Shankar Dada MBBS.