Sonali Bendre Is 'Stable And Following Her Treatment Without Complications,' Husband Goldie Behl Tweets

Sonali Bendre photographed with husband Goldie Behl (Image courtesy: iamsonalibendre)

Actress Sonali Bendre, currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, is 'stable,' her husband Goldie Behl tweeted some hours ago, adding that they have begun the journey with 'positivity.' Earlier in July, Sonali had revealed that she's been diagnosed with metastatic cancer and is being treated for it. "Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali, she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positive," Goldie Behl, a filmmaker, wrote. Earlier this week, her sister-in-law Shrishti Behl Arya had also shared a health update (of sorts) about the actress and reportedly said that she is 'staying strong.'

Read Goldie Behl's tweet here.

Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali... she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively. — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) August 2, 2018

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl's son Ranveer, 13, have also accompanied them to the Big Apple. In an emotional Instagram post, the 43-year-old actress had revealed that Ranveer handled the situation 'maturely and instantly became her source of strength and positivity.' "We've always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn't going to be different. He took the news so maturely... and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do," Sonali Bendre wrote.

Days after revealing about cancer diagnosis, which, Sonali Bendre shared how several stories of the cancer survivors are giving her strength and courage. "Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I'm not alone," she wrote in a post about "challenges" and "victories."

On her Instagram and Twitter handles, Sonali Bendre had shared a lengthy note in which she said she's "taking this battle head on" and described the diagnosis as 'unexpected' and said she 'didn't see it coming.'

Sonali Bendre has featured in films like Sarfarosh, Major Saab, Duplicate and Kal Ho Naa Ho and Hum Saath-Saath Hai. She was last seen in a cameo role in Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara! (2013) while her last role as a lead was opposite Chiranjeevi in Shankar Dada MBBS.