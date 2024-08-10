Scenes From Mahesh Babu And Sonali Bendre's <i>Murari</i> Re-Release

Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre fans have a special reason to visit theatres. Their Telugu film Murari has hit the big screens once again after 23 years. To mark the occasion, Sonali shared a special post about the film, which has been re-released on Friday, August 9 (Cinema Lovers Day). The Instagram clip shows the audience cheering inside a theatre as Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre showcase their chemistry on screen. In her caption, Sonali Bendre took a trip down memory lane. She wrote, “Shooting Murari with Mahesh Babu was such a joy, and finding Nandini Reddy [assistant director] during that time was a wonderful surprise. This brings back the same warm feelings I had when the movie first came out. It's incredible to see the same love for the movie even after 23 years! Thank you for all the love.”

Sonali Bendre also gave a shout-out to Murari's director, Krishna Vamsi. She said, “A special mention to Krishna Vamsi for making this film soooo soo soooo special for us all.” The actress extended her birthday wishes to co-star Mahesh Babu. She wrote, “Also, happiest birthday Mahesh Babu, hope you had the best one.” Mahesh Babu celebrated his 49th birthday on August 9.

Responding to the post, Nandini Reddy wrote, “Bestest memories of a wonderful time.” Actress Priyanka Jawalkar commented, “You both” and drooped fire and black heart emoji.

Filmmaker Nandini Reddy, who was one of the assistant directors of Murari, shared a special post to commemorate the re-release. She posted a set of throwback snaps from Murari sets, featuring the director, cast, and crew. “Murari is not just a film but an experience of a lifetime for all of us who were part of this wonderful film. Glad we could relive the glory .. witnessed the mad love for this film to this day ….missed having you there Krishna Vamsi, Mahesh Babu, Sonali Bendre,” Nandini wrote in her caption. She also shared a birthday wish: “Happy birthday superstar Mahesh Babu ….. happy to have relived some most beautiful moments we shared with you.”

Released in 2001, Murari is the only film in which Sonali Bendre and Mahesh Babu starred together. The movie tells the story of a young man who falls in love with a woman and they decide to get married. However, he is unaware that he has inherited a curse that will cause his death before the year ends.