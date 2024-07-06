Sonakshi Sinha's LOL Reaction To Pregnancy Rumours: 'As Soon As I Step Out, People Think...'

Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal. (courtesy: sonakshizaheerupdates)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who started dating in 2017, got married at their Mumbai home last month. In a recent interview with Times Now, when asked about her life post marriage, Sonakshi said, "It's never been better. The beauty of it is I am feeling pretty much the same. I am happy that my life was so set before the wedding, and I am back at it. I am very happy to be back to work." Sonakshi also reacted to pregnancy rumours that surfaced after she and husband Zaheer Iqbal were spotted at a Mumbai hospital a few days after their wedding. Sonakshi visited her father Shatrughan Sinha at the hospital, who was admitted for a routine checkup.

Addressing the rumours, the actress said, "The only change is ab hum hospital nahi ja sakte, kyunki jaisi hi aap niklo, logo ko lagta hai ki aap pregnant ho (The only change is that I can't go to the hospital now because as soon as I step out, people think I'm pregnant)."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are co-stars of the 2022 film Double XL. The couple shared photos from their wedding on Instagram and they captioned it, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever."

Sonakshi Sinha recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi. She will next be seen in horror comedy Kakuda along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Kakuda will premiere on ZEE5 on July 12.