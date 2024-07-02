Inside Sonakshi Sinha And Husband Zaheer Iqbal's Pool Date. See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (Image courtesy: aslisona)

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are setting major couple goals and how. A week after their intimate wedding ceremony, Sonakshi Sinha shared some loved-up pictures of herself and Zaheer. In the pictures, the couple can be seen having a gala time by the pool. For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer got married last Sunday after dating for seven years. They hosted a big reception party following their civil wedding on June 23. Take a look at the adorable pictures Sonakshi Sinha blessed our feeds with.

On Sunday, Sonakshi shared a reel on her Instagram stories. In the reel, Zaheer Iqbal can be seen walking inside what looks like a shopping mall with Sonakshi's pair of shoes in his hand. Sonakshi can be seen walking bare foot. Sonakshi captured the video and she wrote in the caption, "When you marry the greenest flag ever."

Sharing the wedding pictures, Sonakshi Sinha wrote a note. It read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever." Sonakshi added in the post, "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024" Sonakshi wore her mother's vintage saree and jewellery for the wedding. Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of Special Marriage Act.