Sonakshi Sinha's Chill Response To Troll Bothered About Her Ramayan Knowledge

Sonakshi Sinha, who is known for shutting down trolls like a boss lady, perfected her comeback skills with one more from her sass-store. The 32-year-old actress, who once failed to answer a Ramayan related question on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, is often at the centre of jokes created by the Internet to troll her. A similar attempt was made recently when Sonakshi participated in an "Ask me anything" session on Instagram but she had the snazziest response in mind. One netizen asked Sonakshi a question related to the Sanjeevani herb from Ramayan, something similar to what she was asked on KBC, when she said: "Lots of you have Ramayan related questions. Please watch it on Doordarshan and you will get all your answers. Jai Bajrang Bali!"

Folks, that's how Sonakshi Sinha shuts down trolls. Take a bow!

Screenshots of Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram story

With her reply, Sonakshi Sinha not only slammed one particular netizen but also hit back at those who thought Doordarshan's this tweet on Ramayan was the channel's way of trolling her. On KBC last year, Sonakshi resorted to Ask The Expert helpline when Amitabh Bachchan asked her: "According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani for whom?"

. — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 4, 2020

Sonakshi, who featured in umpteen memes following her KBC oopsie, had tweeted this in response: "Dear jaage hue trolls. I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem (sic), Merchant Of Venice, periodic table, chronology of the Mughal Dynasty, aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na... I love memes."

Dear jaage hue trolls.I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem,Merchant of Venice,Periodic Table,Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty,aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 21, 2019

Last seen in Dabangg 3, Sonakshi is looking forward to the release of Bhuj: The Pride Of India.