Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Sonakshi Sinha Trolled For Not Knowing The Answer To This Ramayana Question

Sonakshi Sinha Found herself being targeted by the social media trolls on Saturday morning, just a day after she made an appearance on the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. The reason - the actress failed to answer a Ramayana related question that was asked during the show. Sonakshi was the special guest on KBC Karamveer episode, where she extended her support to social activist Ruma Devi. The duo managed to win a whopping prize money of Rs 12,50,000. However, what caught the Internet's attention the most was the fact that Sonakshi didn't know the answer to a Ramayana related question. The question asked during the show was, "According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom?" Sonakshi, who wasn't quite sure of the right answer, guessed Sita and Ram at first. However, she finally resorted to Ask The Expert helpline to get the right answer (which was Lakshman).

A section of the Internet wasn't very impressed with Sonakshi's lack of general knowledge and shared several memes on Twitter. The hashtag '#YoSonakshiSoDumb' has been trending incessantly on Twitter. Here are some memes:

Several Twitter users reminded the actress that her house's name is Ramayana, her father Shatrughan and his siblings are named after Ram and his brothers and that Sonakshi's brothers are named Luv and Kush.

Many compared Sonakshi's KBC moment to Alia Bhatt's Koffee With Karan oopsie. A few years ago, Alia appeared on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 4, wherein she wrongly named politician Prithviraj Chavan as the President of India during the 'Koffee Quiz' segment of the show. Alia Bhatt ended up getting brutally trolled by the netizens for that.

Some Twitter users borrowed Sonakshi Sinha's popular Dabangg dialogue: "Thappad se dar ahi lagta, pyaar se darr lagta hai and they gave it a twist.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Mission Mangal. Sonakshi's upcoming projects include Dabangg 3 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

