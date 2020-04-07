The Internet Thinks Doordarshan Is Trolling Sonakshi Sinha For Not Knowing Ramayan Answer

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (Image courtesy: aslisona)

Highlights The re-telecast of Ramayan airs on DD National

A tweet shared by DD National caught Twitter's attention

Sonakshi failed to answer a Ramayan related question on KBC

Sonakshi Sinha, who is often found on the receiving end of trolls, is in the headlines once again - for somewhat similar reasons. Only this time, the Internet thinks that she was trolled by Doordarshan National in a cryptic tweet. Doordarshan, which is re-telecasting Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, recently did a Twitter poll, in which the question was: "For whom did Hanuman bring Sanjeevani Booti?" Now, this question reminded Twitter users of Sonakshi Sinha's oopsie at the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. For the uninitiated, here's what happened, Sonakshi didn't know the answer to the question: "According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani for whom?" Sonakshi, who wasn't quite sure of the right answer, guessed Sita and Ram at first. However, she finally resorted to Ask The Expert helpline to get the right answer (which was Lakshman).

Here's the tweet posted by Doordarshan:

— Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Twitter was busy sharing memes on DD's post, assuming that it was hinted at Sonakshi. However, there was no mention of the actress in the tweet. "Sonakshi Sinha shouldn't feel left out as there are more people like her. Ye 2 percent wale who voted for Sugriv and Shatrughan, wrote a Twitter user."

Sonakshi Sinha shouldn't feel left out as there are more people like her ye 2 percent wale who voted for sugriv and satrughana.#SonakshiSinhapic.twitter.com/uGK3MXCDJL — PhenomenalOne (@SlayerKing_05) April 4, 2020

Sonakshi sinha after seeing these trend agaipic.twitter.com/ymku2JBwxw — RAJU (@Ranand234) April 5, 2020

KBC : Nobody can troll Sonakshi the way i did.



Doordarshan Hold my beer. pic.twitter.com/2FLVV7T0fc — Satya (@absolutesatya) April 4, 2020

Troll level: DD National

Sonakshi Sinha pic.twitter.com/W1Sc8tW2Mj — narcassm (@narcassm) April 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Mukesh Khanna, who is best-known for playing Shaktiman, in a recent interview with Times Of India, said, "I think the reruns will be useful to many who haven't watched the show earlier. It will also help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas. People like her don't know who did lord Hanuman get Sanjeevani for."

Last year, after being trolled for the KBC, Sonakshi responded to her trolls and she wrote: "Dear jaage hue trolls. I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem (sic), Merchant Of Venice, periodic table, chronology of the Mughal Dynasty. "Aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na.. I love memes."

Dear jaage hue trolls.I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem,Merchant of Venice,Periodic Table,Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty,aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 21, 2019

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Dabangg 3, co-starring Salman Khan. She also starred in Mission Mangal, last year. Sonakshi's upcoming project is Bhuj: The Pride Of India.