Sonakshi Sinha Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours: "<i>Main Bus Moti Ho Gayi Hun</i>"

Sonakshi Sinha, who married Zaheer Iqbal this year, reacted to her pregnancy rumours in a hilarious way during a conversation with Curly Tales. Rumours of Sonakshi's pregnancy were swirling online after she was spotted outside a clinic and she shared a picture with her pet. When asked if the couple were invited to multiple dinners or lunch dates after marriage, Sonakshi Sinha replied, "Yes, and guys, mein yahan par kehna chahti hu, I'm not pregnant. Mein bas moti ho chuki hu." (I want to say here that I'm not pregnant. I have just gained weight). That day somebody congratulated him (Zaheer Iqbal). Can't we enjoy our marriage?" Zaheer quipped, "The next day her diet started."

Sonakshi added, "It's only been four months, we are genuinely busy traveling so much. We are enjoying ourselves and people's lunch and dinner are not getting over." Zaheer joked, "The funny part is it came out of somewhere. There was a photo of us with our dog and they were like 'Oh she is pregnant'. I was like how it even related?" Sonakshi then said, "People are crazy."

In October, Sonakshi Sinha shared a picture with Zaheer Iqbal and was seen holding her dog in her arms. She captioned the post, "Guess the pookie." The post sparked pregnancy rumours with the Internet congratulating the newlyweds in the comments section.

Sonakshi Sinha celebrated husband Zaheer's 36th birthday with parents and Rekha. Sonakshi shared a heart-melting post to wish Zaheer a lovely birthday. Sonakshi shared a bunch of unseen pictures in which she can be seen showering kisses on him. Sharing the pictures, Sonkashi wrote, "After your mom, im the happiest you were born! Even happier that i married you. Happy Birthday best boy - I love you." Take a look:

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married in June. They registered their marriage under Special Marriage Act.