Sonakshi Sinha Celebrates Husband Zaheer Iqbal's 36th Birthday With Rekha, Shatrughan Sinha. Watch

Sonakshi Sinha celebrated husband Zaheer Iqbal's 36th birthday (December 10) with her parents Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha and film veteran Rekha. An inside video from the celebrations was shared by Zaheer's sister Sanam Ratansi on her Instagram stories. In the video, Zaheer can be seen cutting a birthday cake while Sonakshi and other family members cheer him on. Rekha also joined the celebrations. Sonakshi and Zaheer got married in June. They registered their marriage under Special Marriage Act. See the pictures from the celebrations:

Sonakshi shared a heart-melting post to wish Zaheer a lovely birthday. Sonakshi shared a bunch of unseen pictures in which she can be seen showering kisses on him. Sharing the pictures, Sonkashi wrote, "After your mom, im the happiest you were born! Even happier that i married you. Happy Birthday best boy - I love you." Take a look:

Sonakshi and Zaheer celebrated their 5-month wedding anniversary in an extended vacation in Italy. The couple's Instagram feed was flooded with loved-up pictures. In the lastest post, Sonakshi gave a shoutout to hotel Anantara Palazzo Naiadi where they were staying. Her side note read, "Rome in a jiffy at the Anantara Palazzo Naiadi. Cozy dinners with a view, a fun buggy ride through the city, and some mandatory sightseeing! A 2 days well spent!!" Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal re-created the perfect DDLJ moment in Rome. Take a look at this video to find out how:

Sonakshi, along with her parents and Zaheer, recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show. This is the first time Zaheer made an appearance on national television with Sonakshi's parents. Sonakshi introduced Zaheer to Kapil Sharma in a hilarious way. In the clips from the show, Sonakshi says, "Bhaiya, meet my saiyyan (husband)." Sonakshi also quips, "If anyone want to get married, please start calling Kapil bhaiya." For context, Sonakshi, with her Heeramandi co-stars, appeared in an episode of the Netflix show earlier this year. When Kapil teased Sonakshi about Alia (Bhatt) and Kiara (Advani's) marriage, Sonakshi playfully replied, "You are rubbing salt on my wound."