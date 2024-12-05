New Day, New Pics From Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Rome Vacation

Another day, another travel update by Sonakshi Sinha. The actress dropped a carousel of pictures from her vacation in Rome on Instagram. No brownie points for guessing her holiday partner. It's her husband Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi's latest post offers fans how she spent her time in Rome with Zaheer. From clicking lovey-dovey pictures at scenic locations to exploring the architectural wonders at the place and indulging in scrumptious foods, the couple had the time of their lives. Sonakshi also gave a shoutout to hotel Anantara Palazzo Naiadi where they were staying. Her side note read, “Rome in a jiffy at the Anantara Palazzo Naiadi. Cozy dinners with a view, a fun buggy ride through the city, and some mandatory sightseeing! A 2 days well spent!!”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal re-created the perfect DDLJ moment in Rome. Take a look at this video to find out how:

Before that, Sonakshi dropped postcards from Florence. She painted the town red with Zaheer by her side. The pair visited the Da Vinci Genius museum taking note of the artefacts. Ice cream dates and roaming around in the city at night were also a part of her travel itinerary. “Florence/Firenze. November 2024,” she captioned.

Here's how the couple left us gushing with their super-cute photos from Milan, Italy.

On another page of her travel diaries, Sonakshi and Zaheer posted a goofy video on Instagram. The couple were dressed in their winter best and they were seen engaged in a fun banter. "Ek toh thandi... aur phir yeh aadmi. Silly postcard from Florence... enjoy!" read the side note.

Back in November, Sonakshi and Zaheer made an appearance at The Great Indian Kapil Show. The actress' parents — veteran star Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha were also present. In the trailer of the episode, Sonakshi hilariously introduced Zaheer. She said, “Bhaiya, meet my saiyyan (husband). If anyone wants to get married, please start calling Kapil bhaiya." Read the full story here.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married in June. They have been rumoured to be dating since 2016 and shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL.