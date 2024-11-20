<i>The Great Indian Kapil Show</i>: Sonakshi Sinha Introduces <i>Saiyyan</i> Zaheer To The Host. Bonus - "<i>Bhola Bhala</i>" Shatrughan Sinha

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal along with film veteran Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam Sinha will appear in the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The trailer of the episode was unveiled today and it's a fun riot. Sonakshi introduced Zaheer to Kapil Sharma in a hilarious way. In the trailer, Sonakshi can be heard saying, "Bhaiya, meet my saiyyan (husband)." Sonakshi also quips, "If anyone want to get married, please start calling Kapil bhaiya." For context, Sonakshi, with her Heeramandi co-stars, appeared in an episode of the Netflix show earlier this year. When Kapil teased Sonakshi about Alia (Bhatt) and Kiara (Advani's) marriage, Sonakshi playfully replied, "You are rubbing salt on my wound."

Well, there's more to it. Sonakshi and Zaheer are joined by Shatrughan Sinha and wife Poonam Sinha. This is the first time the Sinhas appeared on national television with Zaheer Iqbal. Wait for Shatrughan Sinha's one-liners which are already making a buzz. Reminiscing dear friend Dharmendra's advice, Shatrughan Sinha can be heard saying, "He told me to be a one-woman man, at a time." On being asked if Shatrughan Sinha ever said "sorry" to his wife after a quarrel, Poonam Sinha says, "Sorry and he! That will be the day!" Shatrughan Sinha also describes himself as 'bhola bhala, shareef aadmi', (innocent person). Watch out for Poonam Sinha's reply. Take a look at the video here:

Kapil's show also stars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh. Season 2 promises to celebrate India and its rich culture with the superstars of the country. The format of The Great Indian Kapil Show is largely identical to that of Sharma's former shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil. The Great Indian Kapil Show stream on Netflix.