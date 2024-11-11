Sudha Murty Reveals She Prefers Travelling Economy Class Against Narayana Murthy's Wishes

During the show, Narayana Murthy shared that Mrs Murty is "very careful about money"

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his author-philanthropist wife Sudha Murty recently appeared as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show, alongside Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal and his wife Grecia Munoz. During the show, Narayana Murthy shared that Mrs Murty is "very careful about money" and rarely spends on her comfort, emphasizing her philanthropic focus.

Sudha Murty explained her approach, saying she believes in spending only on essentials. "What do we need in life? Good food-not chana bhatura, but healthy food. We don't need many clothes. I dedicate all my money to philanthropy. He'll suggest I buy business class tickets, but I respond, 'Why? I'll reach the same destination at the same time with an economy ticket,'" she said.

Highlighting their differences, Sudha Murty noted that opposites sometimes attract. "We often disagree- he thinks I'm extreme, and I say he's extreme. We're opposites, but opposites attract, so we find a middle ground," she added.

During the episode, Mr Murthy makes an amusing confession- he reveals that he has forgotten their 25th wedding anniversary, despite Sudha Murty giving him multiple hints. "One day, I woke up in the morning, and Sudha asked me if there was anything special today. And I said no...nothing. So I decided to go to the office, and as I was getting in the car, she asked me to think of anything special today. And I went, no, it's the same day," the businessman shared.

Narayana Murthy, continued, "Then that evening, I was about to come to Bombay, and I was in the car when I got a call from my daughter (Akshata Murty). She was in the US at that time, studying at Stanford. She asks me, what are you doing? I told her I was going to catch a flight to Mumbai. She said, 'Cancel the flight right now, and take the first flight out tomorrow morning at 6 and come back to Bangalore and wish my mother and your wife a happy anniversary day'."

To this, Sudha Murty said, "It was our 25th wedding anniversary, so it doesn't happen every year. So I thought, let me give him a cue, but it did not work... For five-ten minutes I felt bad because I'm also human. But my daughter was very upset. She said, 'In America, this never happens!' but I said, 'India, it happens, though.' Who can remember these things?"