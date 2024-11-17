<i>The Great Indian Kapil Show</i>: Asked To Choose Between Archana Puran Singh And Navjot Singh Sidhu, Kapil Sharma Replies This

Navjot Singh Sidhu made a return to Kapil Sharma's show after a five year break. His entry to the show made headlines as Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma engaged in a fun banter on the episode. The show begins with Kapil Sharma's surprise as he discovers Navjot Singh Sidhu, seated on a throne. Another contender of the throne, Archana Puran Singh, then asks Kapil Sharma to choose between the two. Kapil, in his usual charming style, dodged the question and suggested an arm wrestling competition to choose the winner. Archana dismissed the suggestion and brought out her "Brahmastra" against Navjot Singh Sidhu - his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu. After his wife asked him to vacate the seat, Navjot Singh Sidhu promptly did that.

Later in the episode, Archana jokingly revealed that she keeps Navjot in her prayers ever since he left the show. Archana also complimented him for his looks.

Recently during an interview with The Grain Talk Show's YouTube channel, Navjot Singh Sidhu revealed why he left the show. "There were political reasons I don't want to talk about. There were other reasons... and the bouquet fell apart," he replied diplomatically. Showering praises on Kapil Sharma, Sidhu said, "The Kapil Sharma Show was a bouquet made by god. No one can take credit for it. It had different fragrances. When Kapil came to me, those days I had just come out of Bigg Boss, so we discussed and everything fell in place. Everyone was chosen to be a part of that show." Navjot Singh Sidhu was accompanied by Navjot Kaur Sidhu, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife, model-actress Geeta Basra on the episode.