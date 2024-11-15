Navjot Singh Sidhu Reveals Why He Left Kapil Sharma's Show, Wishes For The Original Gang To "Get Together"

Navjot Singh Sidhu was famously associated with Kapil Sharma's talk show, before he exited in 2019 and was replaced by Archana Puran Singh. More than five years later, he returned to the comedian's new show on Netflix, The Great Indian Kapil Show. In the yet-to-be-aired episode, the former cricketer turned politician had a blast, and even got to sit on his famous chair. Recently during an interview with The Grain Talk Show's YouTube channel, he was asked why he left the show.

"There were political reasons I don't want to talk about. There were other reasons... and the bouquet fell apart," Navjot Singh Sidhu replied diplomatically.

For the unversed, at the time of his exit, there were speculations that the channel had asked him to leave following his comments on the Pulwama terror attack.

Showering praises on Kapil Sharma, Sidhu said, "The Kapil Sharma Show was a bouquet made by god. No one can take credit for it. It had different fragrances. When Kapil came to me, those days I had just come out of Bigg Boss, so we discussed and everything fell in place. Everyone was chosen to be a part of that show."

He even looked back at the time when Kapil was going through a rough patch and his fans wondered if his career was over. But Navjot Sidhu never lost faith in the comedian. "When Kapil was not well, he was jittery, he was going through a tough time, people told me he is over. I said 'guys, he's a 20. If you can even find someone who is a 10 and make him stand in front of Kapil, I will listen. But right now, even a 5 doesn't exist. You will have to replace him with something better. Otherwise you will keep missing him. You don't have a genius like him. Talent does what it can do, genius does what he must do," he said.

Wishing for a reunion with the original cast, he said, "I have a wish that that bouquet must get together again, the way it was. I will be the first to facilitate. His show is still doing very well. Kapil is a genius." But the trip down memory lane didn't terminate here. He added, "There was dadi (Ali Asgar) and everyone. I wish everyone could get together... Everyone dispersed. Now Gutthi (Sunil Grover) is back. He met me in Goa. He is wonderful. He comes on for 10-15 minutes and regales everybody. He is another genius."

The upcoming episode, set to stream on November 16, will also feature his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife, model-actress Geeta Basra.

