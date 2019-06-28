Sonakshi Sinha Says She Likes Dancing To 'High Energy And Lively Songs'

Sonakshi Sinha in a still from Khandaani Shafakhana song Koka. (Image courtesy: YouTube )

Highlights Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Khandaani Shafakhana The film will open in theatres on August 2 Khandaani Shafakhana also features Badshah and Varun Sharma

Actress Sonakshi Sinha had fun shooting for the song Koka for her film Khandaani Shafakhana and says she likes to dance on lively numbers. In the re-created version of Jasbir Jassi's Koka, Sonakshi is seen dancing with rapper Badshah, Priyansh Jora and Varun Sharma. "I have always enjoyed dancing to such high energy and lively songs. Jassi and Badshah's collaboration has resulted in an outstanding song. I am glad that Koka is finally out for everyone to see," Sonakshi said in a statement, reported news agency IANS. "Badshah is a dear friend and I have collaborated with him in the past. It was amazing and super fun working with him this time around too," she added.

Along with Jassi, Badshah is seen rapping in the song. The song has been re-composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali while the lyrics are written by Mellow D and Tanishk.

Dhvani Bhanushali said: "Koka is such a fun song and it was amazing to collaborate with Tanishk yet again and Badshah. This song is a celebration in the film and the re-created version is definitely going to be everyone's new jam."

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana is based in Punjab. It shows the journey of Sonakshi's character as she inherits her dead uncle's sex clinic. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Divya Khosla Kumar. It is slated to release on August 2.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability