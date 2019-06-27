Raveena Tandon's Song Sheher Ki Ladki To Be Recreated For Khandaani Shafakhana

Raveena Tandon in a still from the song. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The recreated version will feature Diana Penty and Badshah "I hope fans love my tribute to the track," said Badshah The film is slated to release on August 2

Raveena Tandon's popular 1990 song Sheher Ki Ladki will be re-created for Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana. The re-created version will be composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and sung by Badshah and Tulsi Kumar. Directed by Arvinder Khera, the song is choreographed by Adil Shaikh. To be shot in Mumbai, the song's video features Badshah and Diana Penty.

"Sheher Ki Ladki is one of my favourite 1990s legendary tunes, and I couldn't have been happier singing and performing in the song for this film," Badshah said in a statement. "It will be a super fun experience recreating the magic with Diana on screen and I hope fans love my tribute to the track," he added.

Tulsi added, "Both of us were asked to understand the vibe of the 1990s for this song, and at the same time create a contemporary version using our strengths. There is an excellent rap which Badshah has aced."

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana also features Varun Sharma and Badshah. Based in Punjab, the film shows the journey of Sonakshi's character as she inherits her dead uncle's sex clinic.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Divya Khosla Kumar. It is slated to release on August 2.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.