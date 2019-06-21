Khandaani Shafakhana Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha And Badshah Get Full Marks For This Comedy Film

Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Varun Sharma in Khandaani Shafakhana. (Image courtesy: sonakshisinha)

Highlights The trailer also features Sukh-E's popular track Coka Varun Sharma and Badshah's comic timings are impeccable Khandaani Shafakhana is set for July 26 release

The trailer of Khandaani Shafakhana, an upcoming film starring Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Badshah, will definitely tickle your funny bone. Sonakshi Sinha's character Babita aka Baby inherits an old clinic from her maternal uncle, of which she reluctantly takes charge. The 'Khandaani Shafakhana' is a sex clinic, which Babita initially wants to sell off for a handsome sum but then she decides to bring the dying clinic to its former glory. She hopes to bring local rapper Gabru, played by Badshah, on board to advertise the clinic, who tells her: "Meri aur khandaani shafakhana ki dosti public ho gayi na.. to aapka fayda ho nah o mera nuksaan zaroor ho jana hai." Varun Sharma and Badshah's comic timings are impeccable.

The trailer also features Sukh-E's popular track Coka, which Badshah may revise for the film to add a bit of his style.

Watch the trailer of Khandaani Shafakhana:

Khandaani Shafakhana comes from the territory of films such as Vicky Donor and Subh Mangal Saavdhaan. Debutante director Shilpi Dasgupta's attempt appears to be earnest to put together a rib-tickling tale around "an uncomfortable" topic, as the protagonist put it in the film.

Khandaani Shafakhana, which also stars Annu Kapoor, is co-produced by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (of the Fukrey series) and Bhushan Kumar. The film will open in cinemas on July 26.

Sonakshi Sinha, who was last seen in Karan Johar-produced Kalank, is currently filming Mission Mangal while she has also signed up for Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.