Sonakshi Sinha After Kalank's Poor Box Office Numbers: 'Bad Luck That Last Couple Of Films Did Not Work Out'

Sonakshi Sinha, whose last release was the mega budget movieKalank, recently in an interview with news agency PTI appeared to respond to the movie's box office performance and said she as an actress tries to do her best in a movie but the fate of its box office numbers depends on external factors. "Every film is important to me. I hope, wish and pray every film does well. It is bad luck that the last couple of films did not work out. But I don't lose hope; I always look forward to do my best." The periodic drama Kalank, which is made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, has collected little short of Rs 70 crores by its sixth day in theatres.

Sonakshi Sinha further in the interview to PTI that she can only better her performance in every film and cannot really "control" the box office: "I pick up films very instinctively. Box office is not in my control, as an actor I have control over my performance and acting. I don't stress over what is not in my control."

The actress also shared that she has always learnt from every movie, in which she has performed. "Every film that I have done, irrespective of whether they have done well commercially or not, has taught me a lot. I will always cherish that experience," she added.

Meanwhile, when asked about Kalank's box office debacle, Alia Bhatt told PTI: "I'm not going to analyse my film because that is something not required. Audience verdict is the biggest proof for a film and if the audience does not accept a film, then it should not do well. That's just the way it is. We should accept it, come back, try and make sure they're not disappointed next time."

Though Kalank scored the highest opening day collection for a 2019 film, its numbers dipped over the week.

Directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, Kalank also stars Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

