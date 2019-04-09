Sonakshi Sinha: Dabangg 3 Is Special, Salman Khan Helped Me Find My Calling

Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan in still from Dabangg 2

Actress Sonakshi Sinha says her equation with superstar Salman Khan, with whom she starred in her debut film Dabangg, will never change no matter how far she goes in her career.

Sonakshi, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming release Kalank, has started shooting for Dabangg 3, also starring Salman Khan.

"I joined the team of Dabangg 3 and shot for a couple of days in Maheshwar. Now I have come back (to Mumbai) as Kalank is releasing and I am promoting the film. I will go back to shooting again."

"Every time I enter the set of Dabangg, it is a special feeling. I started my journey 10 years ago with that film. It was my debut film opposite Salman Khan. My equation will never change with him no matter how many films I sign and what I achieve as an actress. He helped me to find my calling, I did not even know that I can act and I am an actress now," Sonakshi told IANS in Mumbai.

She said it is heartening to work on the project as the director of photography, producer and most of the crew members are the same.

"Only the story has evolved. One of the reasons I am excited about the film is also that I will be working with Prabhu Deva again," she added.

The Dabangg franchise started in 2010. The second film of the franchise released in 2012 and the third instalment of the film Dabangg 3 is slated to release in December this year.

Dabangg 3 tracks the story of cop Chulbul Pandey, played by Salman. Sonakshi plays his wife Rajjo.

