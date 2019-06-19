Here's When The Trailer Of Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana Will Release

Sonakshi Sinha shared the film's poster. (Image courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha shared the first poster of her forthcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana on social media on Wednesday and the poster occupied a spot on the list of trends within no time. Sonakshi Sinha can be seen headlining the poster. The actress can be seen dressed in a printed outfit. The poster also features singer and rapper Badhshah and actor Varun Sharma, who can be seen goofily hiding their faces in the poster. Sharing the poster on her Instagram profile, film's lead actress Sonakshi wrote: "Main jitna bolungi logo ko utni hi sharm aani hai." In her post, Sonakshi also revealed that the trailer of Khandaani Shafakhana will be out in 2 days.

Take a look at the poster of Khandaani Shafakhana here:

Sonakshi announced her association with the project in January this year by sharing a picture along with the film's team and she captioned it: "Naya din, nayi film... naya kaam... but no naam! First day of shoot today, will tell you the name as soon as we know! Wish us luck."

The cast of Khandaani Shafakhana also includes veteran actor Annu Kapoor and the film marks the Bollywood debut of singer and rapper Badshah. Other details about the film have been kept under wraps. The film will collaboratively be produced by T-Series and Mrighdeep Lamba.

The film will be directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and it is slated to release on July 26. The film will clash with Kangana Ranuat and Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya at the box office.