Sonakshi Sinha's Next Film Is Titled Khandaani Shafakhana. Details Here

After much ado, Sonakshi Sinha's forthcoming film finally got a title. The film, which has been directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, has been titled Khandaani Shafakhana. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old actress quenched the curiosity of her fans to a great degree by revealing the film's name on social media. The actress shared a picture from the sets of the film and she captioned her post: "Kab se pooch rahe hai picture ka naam kya hai? Picture ka naam mil gaya. I'm thrilled to announce my film Khandaani Shafakhana." In her post, the Dabangg actress also revealed the film's release date. The film is slated to release on July 26.

Besides Sonakshi, Khandaani Shafakhana also features Varun Sharma, who is best-known for his role in the Fukrey series, veteran actor Annu Kapoor and the film marks the Bollywood debut of singer Badshah. Other details about the film have been kept under wraps. The film will collaboratively be produced by T-Series and Mrighdeep Lamba.

Sonakshi announced her association with the project in January this year by sharing a picture along with the film's team and she captioned it: "Naya din, nayi film... naya kaam... but no naam! First day of shoot today, will tell you the name as soon as we know! Wish us luck."

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the period drama Kalank. Sonakshi's upcoming projects include Mission MangalDabangg 3 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.