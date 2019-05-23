Sonakshi Sinha's Workout Video Is Giving Us Major Fitness Goals

Sonakshi Sinha shared the photo on Instagram.(Image courtesy: Instagram)

To remain fit is one of the important goals the Bollywood stars try to achieve all the time and Sonakshi Sinha is no different. The Kalank actress, who has always worked on her fitness, shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen doing the pilates. In the video, Sonakshi can be seen working hard to do the pilates and acing all her exercises. Wearing a dark printed pair of tights and a black tank top, Sonakshi looked determined to improve her workout regimen. Sharing the video, Sonakshi wrote: "Getting back in the groove!" In case you are wondering how pilates help you to stay fit, the exercise develops your core strength and improves your flexibility.

In one of her previous posts on Instagram, Sonakshi shared a glimpse of her fun routine at gym with her "pilates girls". The actress encouraged her fans to find a gym squad and hit the fitness goals. Sharing the video, Sonakshi wrote: "The pilates girls here to give you some Monday motivation! Find your squad, motivate each other and go hit your goals!"

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Karan Johar's film Kalank. The film also featured Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. Sonakshi is now preparing to play Rajjo in her next film Dabangg 3. Dabangg was Sonakshi Sinha's debut film and speaking about her character, the actress told news agency PTI: "Rajjo is in my blood, I can play Rajjo in my sleep too."

