Sonakshi Sinha On Refusing To Shoot Intimate Scenes On Screen: 'Have Always Made It Clear To My Directors...'

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently basking in the success of the web-series Heeramandi, in a recent interview with ETimes said that she is uncomfortable with intimate scenes on screen. The actress told ETimes, "I'm on my 35th film now and I still stand there! A good actor will always get work. In my entire career, I don't think I have lost out on anything that has had a kissing scene or intimate scene." She added, "I've always made it clear to my director, the filmmaker with whom I'm working that 'This is something I'm not comfortable doing.' It is totally up to you. If you still want to go ahead with me, if you think as an actor, I would bring something to the table, I will do the film but find a way around that, let's work it out or you are very free to go to someone else who is comfortable doing that. So, the option is always open and nobody is left."

Sonakshi Sinha features in double roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. In the series, she stars as Rehana, who was the former chief courtesan of Shahi Mahal and Mallikajaan's elder sister. Sonakshi also features as Rehana's daughter Fareedan in the show.

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series alongside Salman Khan. The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Double XL and Mission Mangal, among others.

Sonakshi Sinha made her web debut with Reema Kagti's Dahaad.