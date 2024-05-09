Does Sanjay Leela Bhansali Actually Throw Phones On Set? Sonakshi Sinha Reveals The Truth

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: aslisona)

There is no doubt that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most celebrated directors in the country. A Sanjay Leela Bhansali project is almost a genre unto itself – opulent sets, decadent costumes, and intricate scenes are a staple in his films. Several actors, over the years, have also spoken about how Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a hard taskmaster. Now, as his debut OTT project Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is making headlines, reports of the director's erratic on-set behaviour are also doing the rounds, with rumours of Sanjay Leela Bhansali throwing phones when angry gaining traction. Sonakshi Sinha, who plays the role of Fareedan in the series has addressed the rumours. Speaking to India Today, Sonakshi Sinha said: “Absolute rumours! But yes, he is a taskmaster, I won't deny that. But he deserves every bit of it because see the kind of work and magic that he creates, right? And if somebody does mess with his vision, I think it's his right to make sure the work gets done. I really enjoyed working with him, and he's someone who really appreciates talent, so he was very happy with me. I also did hear these rumours before I went to work with him, but I was very, very happy to work with him on set. He can be really nurturing when he sees that an actor is delivering exactly what his vision is, so, I'm blessed that I got to see that side of him.”

Other Heeramandi stars have also spoken about Sanjay Leela Bhansali in high regard, while addressing his unique working style. For instance, Aditi Rao Hydari, in a recent chat with Rediff.com, said that kept her hungry for a scene. The actress said, “One day, Sanjay sir kept me hungry because I had to do a scene which was full of fire. He said, 'Aaj khana mat khana [Don't eat today]', and that helped me get that simmering sense of injustice.” However, she added that he also offered her amazing food at his place. “In between the lockdowns, I went to meet him (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) because I was missing him. The first thing he said was, 'Kitni patli ho gayi hai, khaana khao!' So he fed me.”

Similarly, Taha Shah Badussha who played the role of Tajdar Baloch in the series, told The Free Press Journal: "I was eternally grateful when I first stepped into the sets. I was mesmerised by the scale and the magnitude that SLB had created. I have never been on a set like this. To see it in real and to be a part of it is not less than a blessing. I was told to shoot for 45-50 days but I was on the sets for 110 days. I was nervous but excited when my scenes did start. I had a bunch of emotions sprouting at the same moment. It wasn't difficult to act since I have the education behind. I do understand filmmakers and their making. The way SLB directs is very unique. His vision is larger than life. I would have been happy if it would have been a one-day job in his project since so many actors die to work with him.”

It may be noted that in 2021, during an interaction with PTI, Ranbir Kapoor had opened up about how Sanjay Leela Bhansali would "abuse" his team. “When I assisted Mr (Sanjay Leela) Bhansali (on ‘Black'), he used to really treat me as an assistant director. I used to be kneeling down for hours, he used to hit us, he used to abuse us… that only hardens you and prepares you for the world,” The Quint quoted him as having said. Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. Ranbir Kapoor will collaborate with the director for the upcoming film Love & War, along with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.