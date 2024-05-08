Sonakshi Sinha To Trolls Calling Heeramandi Factually Incorrect: 'When Did We Ever Promise A History Lesson?'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: aslisona)

Heeramandi's Fareedan aka Sonakshi Sinha responded to criticism about the series being factually incorrect. Talking to ETimes, Sonakshi reiterated her response to criticism about Heeramandi, clarifying that the series was not intended to be a "history lesson" but a world of entertainment crafted by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She stated, “When did we ever promise a history lesson? These are the same people who will love Bridgerton. Yes, Heeramandi is a place that exists in Lahore, but we never told you we were delving into history. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an artist; he has created a world for you. It's a fictionalised version of what was and view it as just entertainment. He's selling you a dream; it's what he's known for.”

On Wednesday, Sonakshi Sinha shared numerous pictures taken at her look test. Sharing a bunch of pictures, she wrote, “Here are some photos from my look test for the cruelest of them all… Rehana.”She added, “Since i was supposed to be playing my own mother, we wanted to make her slightly different… so I put on some weight and we added a lot more drama with the hair where it was longer and curlier than fareedan's and with the makeup where we kept it heavy on the eyes, elongated the eyebrows and added freckles… green lenses too!”

Take a look at the post below:

Produced by Bhansali Productions and Prerna Singh with the concept credited to Moin Beg, the series stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and Taha Shah. Fareedan plays a strong opponent to Mallikajaan (played by Manisha Koirala) in the series.