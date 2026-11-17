Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar recalled meeting India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birthday in 1963.

However, his post on X led to an exchange with a social media user, to which he responded with a sharp remark.

Javed Akhtar took to X and shared that he was 18 when he got the opportunity to attend Nehru's birthday celebrations at Teen Murti Bhavan on November 14, 1963.

Recalling the moment, he wrote, "#14th November 1963 . I was 18 years old when I had the fortune of going to #Teen Murti to attend #Nehru ji's birthday and had the unforgettable moment of shaking his hand . Who knew it was last birthday ? It was my 2nd and last meeting with him. At the age of 13, I had taken his autograph which I still cherish as a treasure."

However, a user criticised his post and commented, "A mediocre writer loftily praising mediocre PM."

Responding to the comment, Javed Akhtar hit back, "..and being criticized by some one who is a no body and die a no body . Fantasizing some such mediocrity for himself."

Javed Akhtar is a celebrated Indian screenwriter, lyricist, poet, and political activist.

He rose to massive fame as part of the iconic screenwriter duo Salim-Javed (with Salim Khan).

Together, they revolutionised Hindi cinema in the 1970s and 1980s by penning blockbuster hits like Sholay, Deewaar, Zanjeer, and Don, and essentially giving screenwriters star status.

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