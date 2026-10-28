Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowships Offer Rs 1 Lakh Monthly Stipend For Two Years

Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowships: The Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund offers Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowships to scholars across disciplines, including the sciences and humanities. The fellowships also support individuals whose work may not typically fall within the scope of existing schemes, including writers, journalists, artists, and civil servants.

The programme supports innovative research, advanced technical studies, and in-depth studies of contemporary issues relevant to India. It provides fellows with an opportunity to pursue creative projects and explore new possibilities in their chosen fields.

Eligibility

Candidates must demonstrate a proven capacity for excellence and a desire to pursue a creative project that explores new possibilities in their chosen field.

The fellowship is open to Indian citizens, who are free to pursue their work at a location of their choice within India.

There is no age restriction. The scheme recognises that established scholars and professionals, including those in their 40s and 50s, may need dedicated time to deepen their knowledge, advance their research, and contribute meaningfully to the country's development.

Fellowship Duration And Financial Support

The fellowship is awarded for two years and provides a monthly stipend of Rs 1,00,000.

In addition, actual expenses on secretarial assistance, travel, and other contingencies are covered, subject to a maximum of Rs 75,000 per annum.

The first Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship was awarded in 1968. A total of 155 fellowships have been awarded so far.

Selection Process

Fellows are selected by a committee comprising distinguished individuals from various fields. The committee aims to uphold the highest standards of excellence while ensuring representation across a broad spectrum of creative talent.

Jawaharlal Nehru Scholarships For Doctoral Studies

The scheme, initially called the Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowships for Post-graduate Studies in India and Abroad, was launched by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in 1987. Following the completion of the necessary formalities, the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund was asked to launch the scheme in March 1993.

The Fund subsequently established an expert committee, and the scheme was launched in 1994 under the name Jawaharlal Nehru Scholarships for Doctoral Studies. It received a corpus of Rs 7 crore from the Ministry, and the scheme is managed through the interest earned on this amount.

As of 2017, a total of 688 scholarships had been awarded under the doctoral studies scheme.