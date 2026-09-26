Rs 44,400 For 26 Months: How A Central Government Fellowship Helped This Man Pursue His PhD

Ashish Kumar Singh, 29, from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, wanted to pursue a PhD in Political Science. However, financial constraints made it difficult for him to meet the costs associated with higher education and research. Tuition fees, books, accommodation, internet access and other research-related expenses were difficult for his family to manage. Before receiving the fellowship, Singh depended on his family to meet his educational and other expenses. Limited financial resources also restricted his access to research materials and academic activities.

According to an official release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Singh has been receiving financial assistance under the National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC) since April 2024. Under the scheme, he receives a fellowship of Rs 44,400 per month for 26 months, along with contingency assistance and house rent allowance.

The financial support has helped Singh purchase books, access online resources, participate in seminars and conferences, and meet research-related and daily expenses. It has also provided him with greater financial stability, allowing him to focus more on his doctoral research.

"NFSC fellowship has reduced my financial pressure and helped me focus on my PhD research," Singh said.

The fellowship support has also reduced the financial burden on his family and helped strengthen his financial independence and confidence. With fewer financial constraints, Singh has been able to devote more time to his doctoral research and prepare for future opportunities in education and public service.

After completing his doctorate, Singh hopes to join a government institution as an assistant professor. He is also interested in competitive examinations, including those conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

His story highlights how financial assistance through fellowships can support students from disadvantaged backgrounds in pursuing higher education and continuing their academic goals.