At 45, Speech And Hearing-Impaired Jammu Woman Clears Class 10 Exam With 82%

At 45, Renu Hans has achieved a milestone she had once thought was beyond reach. Unable to hear or speak, and having left her studies 22 years ago, she has now cleared the Class 10 examination conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) with 82 per cent marks.

What makes her achievement even more special is that her teacher throughout this journey was her own son, Naman Kaul.

Renu, a resident of Roop Nagar in Jammu, had to put her education on hold after getting married and taking on family responsibilities. She had appeared for the Class 10 examination before her marriage but could not clear it.

Her family had migrated from Kulgam to Jammu's Roop Nagar in the 1990s. Her husband, Bablu Kaul, is also unable to hear or speak and works as a tailor from home.

Son decided to teach his mother

Naman, who is currently studying in Class 12 in the Science stream, felt that his mother should not be limited to household responsibilities and decided to help her resume her education.

"I would study during the day and teach my mother in the evening. I cleared all her doubts through signs. I also went to the board office myself and helped her fill out the private candidate form," Naman said.

When Renu reached the examination centre in April, she felt nervous after seeing students much younger than her. However, encouraged by her son, she appeared for all the papers with confidence.

When the JKBOSE results were announced in September, the family was overjoyed. Renu had secured 82 per cent marks.

Through signs, Renu said, "My dream has come true today. All this was possible because of my son."