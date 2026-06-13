IISc Bengaluru Invites Applications For US-India Trust Fellowship, Check Details

US-India Trust Fellowship: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has invited applications for the US-India Trust Fellowship, a 12-month research programme that enables postdoctoral researchers from leading United States institutions to undertake innovative and collaborative research at premier universities in India. The last date for submission of applications is June 30, 2026, at 11:59 PM (US Eastern Time).

The fellowship aims to advance strategic technology cooperation between India and the United States under the TRUST initiative, in line with the commitment of US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is being implemented as a public-private partnership to promote high-impact research and strengthen long-term scientific collaboration between the two countries.

The programme is jointly supported by the US Consulate General, Chennai, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), and the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). Founding sponsors include Pratiksha Trust and Mazumdar Shaw Philanthropy (MSP).

Research focus areas

The fellowship supports research in strategic technology domains aligned with the TRUST initiative, including Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Semiconductors, Defence and Space, Biotechnology, and Energy.

Fellowship objectives

The programme seeks to strengthen academic exchange between India and the United States, deepen institutional partnerships, and enable measurable outcomes such as research publications, patents, and potential commercial applications.

Fellowship support

Selected fellows will receive a monthly stipend of USD 1,650 (approximately Rs 1.56 lakh). Additional benefits include complimentary on-campus accommodation and meals, health and medical insurance, and visa and logistical support from host institutions. Fellows will also receive one round-trip economy class airfare between their US city of residence and India.

Eligibility

The fellowship is open to postdoctoral researchers and early-career faculty members from leading US institutions. Applicants must be engaged in TRUST-aligned strategic technology fields. Preference will be given to US citizens with little or no prior research experience in India.

Application process

Applications must be submitted via email to iro.admin@iisc.ac.in.

Required documents:

Academic CV with top 2-3 publications

Research proposal (2-3 pages)

Host faculty consent letter (optional)

The fellowship duration is 12 months, with placements scheduled as per the programme timeline.

The initiative aims to build a collaborative research ecosystem between leading institutions in India and the United States, while accelerating innovation in emerging and strategic technologies.