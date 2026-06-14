IIT Madras Opens Applications For US-India TRUST Fellowship 2026-27

- The US-India TRUST Fellowship 2026-27 invites applications for post-doctoral and early-career researchers
- Focus areas include AI, semiconductors, quantum tech, biotechnology, advanced telecom, and other key sectors
- The fellowship aims to strengthen India-US research ties through joint projects and knowledge exchange
Researchers looking to work on cutting-edge technologies now have a new opportunity as IITT Madras has invited applications for the US-India TRUST Fellowship 2026-27, a programme aimed at boosting research collaboration between India and the United States.
🌍 Applications are now open for the U.S.-India TRUST Fellowship 2026–27 at IIT Madras!— IIT Madras (@iitmadras) June 11, 2026
The U.S.-India TRUST Fellowship is a prestigious 12-month program that advances strategic technology collaboration between the United States and India by bringing outstanding Post-Doctoral… pic.twitter.com/BWqB6BkbjD
What Is the Fellowship About?
The fellowship is meant for post-doctoral researchers and early-career faculty members from top institutions in the United States.
Selected candidates will get a chance to carry out research projects at leading Indian universities and work closely with Indian researchers for one year.
Focus Areas
The programme will support research in several emerging and strategic technology fields, including:
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Semiconductors
- Quantum Technologies
- Biotechnology
- Advanced Telecommunications
- Other high-impact technology sectors
The goal is to encourage joint research and knowledge sharing between Indian and American institutions.
Apply online through this link
A Chance to Work with Top Researchers
Fellows will spend a year collaborating with researchers in India, contributing to ongoing projects and building long-term academic partnerships.
Officials say the programme is designed to strengthen research ties and promote cooperation in technologies that are becoming increasingly important for both countries.
For more details, visit the: US-India TRUST Fellowship 2026-27 website
Who Is Organising It?
The fellowship is being conducted as a public-private partnership led by the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai. It is part of broader efforts to deepen India-US collaboration in science, technology and innovation.
Application Details
- Applications for the 2026-27 cohort are now open.
- The fellowship will run from July 2026 to June 2027.
- Interested candidates can apply through the official IIT Madras portal.
- The last date to apply is June 30, 2026.
IIT Madras is also expected to hold an information webinar to help applicants understand the fellowship and selection process.
Why It Matters
As India and the United States continue to expand cooperation in science and technology, the TRUST Fellowship offers researchers a valuable opportunity to work on advanced projects, gain international experience and build strong academic networks.