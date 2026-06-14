IIT Madras Opens Applications For US-India TRUST Fellowship 2026-27

Researchers looking to work on cutting-edge technologies now have a new opportunity as IITT Madras has invited applications for the US-India TRUST Fellowship 2026-27, a programme aimed at boosting research collaboration between India and the United States.

What Is the Fellowship About?

The fellowship is meant for post-doctoral researchers and early-career faculty members from top institutions in the United States.

Selected candidates will get a chance to carry out research projects at leading Indian universities and work closely with Indian researchers for one year.

Focus Areas

The programme will support research in several emerging and strategic technology fields, including:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Semiconductors

Quantum Technologies

Biotechnology

Advanced Telecommunications

Other high-impact technology sectors

The goal is to encourage joint research and knowledge sharing between Indian and American institutions.

A Chance to Work with Top Researchers

Fellows will spend a year collaborating with researchers in India, contributing to ongoing projects and building long-term academic partnerships.

Officials say the programme is designed to strengthen research ties and promote cooperation in technologies that are becoming increasingly important for both countries.

For more details, visit the: US-India TRUST Fellowship 2026-27 website

Who Is Organising It?

The fellowship is being conducted as a public-private partnership led by the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai. It is part of broader efforts to deepen India-US collaboration in science, technology and innovation.

Application Details

Applications for the 2026-27 cohort are now open.

The fellowship will run from July 2026 to June 2027.

Interested candidates can apply through the official IIT Madras portal.

The last date to apply is June 30, 2026.

IIT Madras is also expected to hold an information webinar to help applicants understand the fellowship and selection process.

Why It Matters

As India and the United States continue to expand cooperation in science and technology, the TRUST Fellowship offers researchers a valuable opportunity to work on advanced projects, gain international experience and build strong academic networks.