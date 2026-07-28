IIT Madras Researchers Develop Cooling Design To Stop Electronics From Overheating

IIT Madras: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have designed and experimentally tested a new cooling configuration that can improve thermal management in compact electronic devices. According to the institute, the study introduces a novel design for a flat plate pulsating heat pipe, addressing one of the most critical challenges facing modern electronics, that is, managing the heat they generate.

In a press release, the institute stated that the device, called a Flat Plate Pulsating Heat Pipe (FPPHP), works like a miniature cooling system. It consists of a flat plate with tiny channels machined into it, partially filled with a liquid that moves back and forth, carrying heat away from hot components.

According to the institute, the "IIT Madras design stands out for its antiparallel arrangement and use of an O-ring configuration." IIT Madras further said that tests have shown that the O-ring setup delivers 16 per cent lower overall thermal resistance at higher heat inputs when compared with the gasket-based configuration.

The research team also found that using aluminium instead of copper reduces weight and improves performance in this configuration: aluminium versions showed about 20 per cent lower thermal resistance than copper versions.

Explaining the research, Professor Arvind Pattamatta, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, said: "Think of it like a small, sealed tube that contains a liquid which sloshes back and forth - when one end gets hot, the liquid evaporates, moves to the cooler end, condenses, and returns, creating a natural cooling cycle.

According to the official press release, unlike most existing FPPHP designs, where the hot and cold sections are placed on the same side of the plate, the researchers designed a novel "antiparallel" arrangement in which the evaporator (heat-absorbing section) and condenser (heat-releasing section) are placed on opposite faces. "This design is suited to compact electronic housings where space is extremely limited," the institute added.

IIT Madras further stated that the research can have significant implications for the electronics industry in consumer devices such as laptops and phones; in data infrastructure, electronic vehicles, defence, and aerospace.