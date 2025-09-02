Soha Ali Khan Reveals Sharmila Tagore's Golden Advice On Marriage: "Don't Offend A Man's Ego And A Woman's Emotions"

Soha Ali Khan has recently reflected on the enduring relationship of her parents, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The couple, who came from very different worlds, remained married for 43 years until Pataudi's death in 2011. In a new interview, Soha shared how her mother's approach to marriage continues to inspire her, especially at a time when sustaining long-term relationships feels increasingly difficult.

What's Happening

Speaking with Radio Nasha Official, Soha praised her parents for keeping their bond strong despite careers that often pulled them in different directions.

"She managed to stay in a marriage till my father passed away and I think being in a monogamous, long-term relationship is very challenging, especially today. There's a lot of options," Soha admitted.

She revealed that Sharmila often reminds her of the importance of staying connected to the extended family, cautioning that "people are starting to lose touch with their relatives in modern society".

Soha also recalled her mother's straightforward yet practical advice, "Don't offend a man's ego and don't offend a woman's emotions." While acknowledging it may not sound modern, Soha said it remains meaningful to her.

Background

Sharmila Tagore married Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1968 at the age of 24. Their marriage faced societal objections because of religious differences, and Sharmila even revealed in the past that the couple received threats at the time. Upon marriage, she even embraced Islam and adopted the name Ayesha.

Despite such challenges, Sharmila continued her film career after marriage and motherhood, breaking the norm for actresses of her generation. With cricketers earning little then, she was also the family's main source of income for a period. Together, Sharmila and Pataudi raised three children, Saif, Soha, and Saba, and remained partners for more than four decades.

