Soha Ali Khan Reveals How Kunal Kemmu Confronted A Thief During A Break-In: "I Stood In The Corner And Cried"

Soha Ali Khan recently spoke about a break-in at her then-residence in 2011, when an intruder entered her bedroom in the early hours of the morning.

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She said the incident occurred around 4 am, while she was at home with her husband, actor-director Kunal Kemmu. Soha said, it was Kunal who confronted the intruder despite having his hand in a cast at the time. She admitted that fear left her frozen during the incident and that she was unable to react, standing in a corner as the situation unfolded.

Speaking to Yuvaa, Soha said, "When our house was broken into and Kunal caught the thief many years ago, I stood in the corner and cried. It wasn't my finest moment. I want to be kind to myself by saying that it was the middle of the night and I wasn't prepared, but I definitely could have been more useful. I'm probably not the bravest person. My system tends to shut down when something is happening. I am working on it."

In the same interview, Soha revealed that she turns to her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan, for relationship advice. "I go to bhai (Saif) for relationship advice because I don't have too many male friends anymore. I feel it helps to get a male perspective, because he always speaks from that lens-not necessarily on Kunal's side," she said.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha added, "She doesn't gossip, but she has the most irrelevant information about people that you would not think ever crossed her mind. She is incredibly observant and must be on some very special WhatsApp group that I would love to join."

Soha was last seen in Chhorii 2.



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