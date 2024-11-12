Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: The Venue And Its Association With Akkineni's Legacy

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya will reportedly get married on December 4 in Hyderabad. The couple are tight-lipped about the ongoing preparations. However, the couple have chosen Annapurna Studios as the wedding venue to honour Naga Chaitanya's family legacy, according to a Hindustan Times report. After considering "four to five locations", the couple voted for Annapurna Studios, stated the Hindustan Times report. As per the report, the wedding will be a traditional Telugu one. The guest list is expected to be "tight."

Elaborating more on the significance of the studio, the report mentioned, "Annapurna Studios holds a sentimental value for the Akkineni family, symbolising their long legacy in the Telugu film industry. Sources close to the couple suggest that Naga Chaitanya wants to begin his marital journey by seeking his grandfather's blessings at a location that holds such significance."

The bride-to-be posed with Naga Chaitanya and the Akkineni family for a grand photo-op at the ANR National Awards, held at Annapurna Studios a few days ago. In the group picture, Sobhita can be seen posing with Naga Chaitanya, his extended family, Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan. Sobhita wore a green saree and kept her tresses loose. Naga Chaitanya complemented her in a bandhgala. The pictures were shared by Annapurna Studios on its Instagram handle. The caption read, "The Akkineni Family with the legends - @amitabhbachchan Ji & @chiranjeevikonidela Garu at the #ANRNationalAward2024 ceremony." Take a look:

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8. Nagarjuna announced the good news on X. He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in a joint statement in October 2021.