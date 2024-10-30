Ahead Of Wedding, Sobhita Dhulipala Joins Naga Chaitanya And Akkineni Family For A Photo-Op At ANR National Awards

Ahead of wedding, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are making all the right noises. The bride-to-be posed with Naga Chaitanya and the Akkineni family for a grand photo-op at the ANR National Awards held on Monday. In the group picture, Sobhita can be seen posing with Naga Chaitanya, his extended family, Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan. Sobhita wore a green saree and kept her tresses loose. Naga Chaitanya complemented her in a bandhgala. The pictures were shared by Annapurna Studios on its Instagram handle. The caption read, "The Akkineni Family with the legends - @amitabhbachchan Ji & @chiranjeevikonidela Garu at the #ANRNationalAward2024 ceremony." Take a look:

Chiranjeevi was honoured with the prestigious Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) National Award in Hyderabad on Monday. The actor was felicitated by Amitabh Bachchan. The Akkineni International Foundation established the award in 2005 to recognise artists for their outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. This year, the event commemorated the 100th birth anniversary of Telugu cinema legend and actor Nagarjuna's father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Last week, Sobhita shared glimpses from her haldi ceremony. Sharing the post on Instagram, the actress wrote, "Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam. And so it begins!" Take a look:

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8. Nagarjuna announced the good news on X. He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!

We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 💐… pic.twitter.com/buiBGa52lD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 8, 2024

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in a joint statement in October 2021.