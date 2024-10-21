Advertisement

Bride-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Pics From Haldi Ceremony: "And So It Begins"

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged on August 8

Read Time: 2 mins
Bride-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Pics From Haldi Ceremony: "And So It Begins"
Sobhita Dhulipala shared this image. (courtesy: sobhitad)
New Delhi:

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are all set to get married. Ahead of her wedding, the actress shared glimpses from her haldi ceremony. Sharing the post on Instagram, the actress wrote, "Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam. And so it begins!"

On Saturday evening, Naga shared his first post featuring his fiancee since their engagement announcement. In the new post, Naga and Sobhita are seen twinning in black outfits. Naga wore a black leather jacket and a grey T-shirt, while Sobhita chose a sleeveless black top paired with oversized baggy jeans. The mirror selfie was taken in an elevator. Sharing the post on Instagram, he wrote, "Everything everywhere all at once." Notably, the comments section was disabled.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8 after dating for nearly one-and-a-half years. Nagarjuna announced the good news on X. He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in a joint statement in October 2021.

Other Verticals
