Sobhita Dhulipala's Take On Relationships: "I Don't Think My Love Is Conditional"

"I don't have a dealbreaker in my relationships. I don't believe in definitions or terms," Sobhita Dhulipala shared her take on relationships

Read Time: 2 mins
This image was taken from Instagram

Newly-engaged Sobhita Dhulipala opened up recently about love, relationships and her character in the new film Love, Sitara. The actress explained that she could relate to Sitara's independence and bold and fierce outlook, in a conversation with India Today. On what she considers non-negotiables in a relationship, she said, "No, I don't have a dealbreaker in my relationships. I don't believe in definitions or terms like describe yourself in three words or this is the one thing I don't like."

Sobhita further revealed that she would be touched and moved if someone did something for her, but if a loved one did something she didn't, she would still love them. "I can tell you things that I admire deeply or things that I am immediately moved by but if I were to say I don't like someone who does this or if I have to be in a situation where a loved one or family does something like that, I would like to be in a position to still love them," she added.

Sobhita continued that she didn't base her love on someone's actions. "For me, that is trust. My feelings for someone should not be dependent on their actions. I don't think my love is conditional that way. I would not like to look at things like that," she said.

In Love, Sitara, a Malayali girl and a Punjabi chef fall in love but their love story gets complicated as they both come with the baggage of their dysfunctional families. The Zee5 original film, also starring Rajeev Siddhartha, released on September 27, 2024. 

Show full article
Comments

Sobhita Dhulipala, Sobhita And Naga Chaitanya, Love Sitara
