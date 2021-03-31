So, This Is How Nushrratt Bharuccha Shows Up On Ram Setu Set. Pic Courtesy Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar shared this photo of Nushrratt. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar )

Highlights Akshay, Nushrratt and Jacqueline are currently busy filming Ram Setu

Akshay shared a photo of Nushrratt on Wednesday

Ram Setu is being directed by Abhishek Sharma

Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez are currently busy filming Ram Setu. In his latest post on Wednesday, Akshay revealed how Nushrratt Bharuccha generally shows up on the set - with big tiffin carriers. Yes, that's right. He even shared a photo to prove it. In the picture, Nushrratt Bharuccha can be seen smiling while holding 5-tier tiffin containers on the sets of Ram Setu. She looks pretty in a red saree. Sharing the photo, Akshay Kumar wrote: "That's how Nushrratt Bharuccha arrives on the sets of Lunch Box, sorry I meant Ram Setu" with a laughing icon. Check out his post here:

Nushrratt Bharuccha also shared a "classic" photograph of herself clicked by Akshay Kumar on Wednesday.

Akshay Kumar plays the role of an archaeologist in Ram Setu. He shared his first look from the film on Tuesday and wrote: "The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. Ram Setu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me."

Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez performed the muharat ceremony of Ram Setu in Ayodhya earlier this month.

Before the mahurat shot, Akshay posted a photo of himself having a candid chat with the actresses outside what appears to be a chartered flight and wrote: "A special film, a special start...Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins. Need special wishes from all you guys."

Ram Setu is being directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video.