Akshay Kumar As An Archaeologist In Ram Setu First Look: 'Journey Begins Today'

Akshay Kumar marked his first day on the sets of Ram Setu with an interesting post on social media on Tuesday. Akshay shared his first look from the movie, revealing that his character in the film is that of an archaeologist. "The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. Ram Setu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me," he wrote in his caption. In the first look poster of Ram Setu, Akshay sports unkempt hair and a bespectacled look. Casually dressed, Akshay Kumar can be seen wearing a mask around his neck in the photo.

Akshay Kumar co-stars with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuccha in Ram Setu. Earlier this month, the film's team flew to Ayodhya to attend a puja before kick-starting the shooting schedule.

On Diwali last year, Akshay Kumar announced Ram Setu along with the first poster of the movie, Akshay Kumar revealed the theme of Ram Setu and said that the film will link together "generations to come": "This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - Ram Setu. Wishing you and yours a very Happy Deepawali," Akshay Kumar wrote in his tweet.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram-Setu is the first film to be produced by OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. The film will also be co-produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Akshay Kumar Cape of Good Films.