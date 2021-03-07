Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar Shares An Update About The Film

Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Highlights "Can't wait to begin filming this one," wrote Akshay Kumar

The film will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha

The film will be directed by Abhishek Sharma

Akshay Kumar, on Saturday, shared an update about his new film Ram Setu. The actor posted a picture of himself prepping for the film by reading its script with co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and director Abhishek Sharma in a room and wrote: "The team that preps together excels together! An extremely productive script reading session with the team of #RamSetu this evening. Can't wait to begin filming this one." Resharing Akshay Kumar's post, Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote: "It's an honor to be a part of #RamSetu and work with such a talented team. Let's do this!" Jacqueline Fernandez, who has worked with Akshay Kumar in films like Housefull 2, Housefull 3 and Brothers, reshared the actor's post with this caption: "Totally agree with you, Sir! Can't wait for this one!"

Check out Akshay Kumar's post here:

Akshay announced Ram Setu on Diwali last year. He shared the first look poster of the film and wrote: "This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - Ram Setu. Wishing you and yours a very Happy Deepawali." Take a look:

This Deepawali,let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come.

Taking this mammoth task ahead,here is our humble attempt - #RamSetu

Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali! pic.twitter.com/ZQ2VKWJ1xU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2020

Ram Setu will be produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra.

Akshay Kumar also has a film titled Raksha Bandha, Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, spy thriller Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj lined up. Atrangi Re and Bell Bottom will release this year.