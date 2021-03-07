Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar Shares An Update About The Film

Ram Setu: "An extremely productive script reading session with the team of #RamSetu this evening," wrote Akshay Kumar

Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

  • "Can't wait to begin filming this one," wrote Akshay Kumar
  • The film will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha
  • The film will be directed by Abhishek Sharma
Akshay Kumar, on Saturday, shared an update about his new film Ram Setu. The actor posted a picture of himself prepping for the film by reading its script with co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and director Abhishek Sharma in a room and wrote: "The team that preps together excels together! An extremely productive script reading session with the team of #RamSetu this evening. Can't wait to begin filming this one." Resharing Akshay Kumar's post, Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote: "It's an honor to be a part of #RamSetu and work with such a talented team. Let's do this!" Jacqueline Fernandez, who has worked with Akshay Kumar in films like Housefull 2, Housefull 3 and Brothers, reshared the actor's post with this caption: "Totally agree with you, Sir! Can't wait for this one!"

Akshay announced Ram Setu on Diwali last year. He shared the first look poster of the film and wrote: "This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - Ram Setu. Wishing you and yours a very Happy Deepawali." Take a look:

Ram Setu will be produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra.

Akshay Kumar also has a film titled Raksha Bandha, Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, spy thriller Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj lined up. Atrangi Re and Bell Bottom will release this year.

