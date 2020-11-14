Diwali 2020: Akshay Kumar Announces New Film Ram Setu Which 'Will Connect Generations To Come'

Ram Setu poster: Akshay Kumar shares first look (courtesy akshaykumar)

Highlights The film will be directed by Abhishek Sharma

It will be produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra

"Wishing you and yours a very Happy Deepawali," wrote Akshay

On Diwali 2020, Akshay Kumar added a new venture - Ram Setu - to his list of upcoming films. Sharing the first look poster of the movie, Akshay Kumar revealed the theme of Ram Setu and said that the film will link together "generations to come": "This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - Ram Setu. Wishing you and yours a very Happy Deepawali," Akshay Kumar wrote in his tweet.

The first look poster of Ram Setu juxtaposes Akshay Kumar's image with that of Lord Ram. Akshay, with a saffron scarf around his neck, can be seen walking a surreal path through the sea. Ram Setu will be directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra.

This Deepawali,let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come.

Taking this mammoth task ahead,here is our humble attempt - #RamSetu

Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali! pic.twitter.com/ZQ2VKWJ1xU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2020

Akshay Kumar stars in the recently released movie Laxmii, which premiered on Disney+Hotstar. Laxmii was received with middling reviews. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar already has a busy roster ahead of him. On Rakhi this year, he announced a film titled Raksha Bandha. The movie has locked November 5, 2021 as the release date.

Then there's Atrangi Re, in which Akshay Kumar co-stars with Sara Ali Khan and south actor Dhanush. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film had booked Valentine's Day 2021 as its release date. Spy thriller Bell Bottom and Prithviraj, which is a biopic of Prithviraj Chauhan, are also in the line-up for Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi, which is Akshay Kumar's foray into Rohit Shetty's cop universe, is expected to release in theatres sometime between January and March.