Akshay Kumar Presents ROFL Version Of India's Got Talent Featuring Jacqueline Fernandez And Nushrratt Bharuccha

Jacqueline and Nushrratt in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

It takes some real talent to apply make-up in a moving bus and Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha are pro at it. How do we know that? All thanks to Akshay Kumar, who shared a video of the actress getting ready in a moving bus on the first day of the shoot for their new film Ram Setu. The trio flew to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh earlier in the day to film Ram Setu. In the video, Akshay Kumar, who is the camera person in this situation, moves it towards Jacqueline Fernandez, who can be seen applying kajal sitting left to the actor. He then moves the camera to his right side, where we can see Nushrratt Bharuccha applying lipstick before she burst into laughter. Akshay can be heard saying in the clip: "I have something to show you all... These girls have talents, chalti hui bus mein ye log apna make-up kar rahe hai."

Sharing the video, the actor captioned it: "Sharing the view on my left and right...our version of India's Got Talent. What say?"

Sharing the view on my left and right...our version of India's Got Talent What say? @Asli_Jacqueline@Nushrrattpic.twitter.com/i3G4CsJZvH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 18, 2021

A few hours ago, Akshay Kumar shared a photo from the mahurat shot of Ram Setu.

And here's what Nushrratt Bharuccha shared after the puja ceremony:

Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline and Nushrratt flew to Ayodhya on Thursday morning. He posted a photo of himself having a candid chat with the actresses outside what appears to be a chartered flight and wrote: "A special film, a special start...Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins. Need special wishes from all you guys."

Need special wishes from all you guys @Asli_Jacqueline@Nushrratt#AbhishekSharma#CapeOfGoodFilms@Abundantia_Entpic.twitter.com/AqdXeVZYGx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 18, 2021

Ram Setu will be directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video.