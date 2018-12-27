Smriti Irani's 'Someone Shoot Me' Moment, Featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Is Making The Internet ROFL

Smriti Irani with Janhvi Kapoor. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "You have an amazing sense of humour," wrote an Instagram user Smriti Irani bumped into Janhvi Kapoor recently Janhvi debuted in Bollywood with Dhadak

When Smriti Irani bumped into Janhvi Kapoor at (what looks like) an airport, along with it came her 'someone shoot me' moment, as the 42-year old actress-turned-politician explained in an Instagram post. "The 'someone shoot me' moment - when Janhvi Kapoor sweetly apologises for continuously calling you aunty and you say, 'Koi baat nahi beta.' #totalsiyapa... Ye aaj kal ke bachche. #auntykiskobola," Smriti Irani captioned a Boomerang video of herself and Janhvi. In the comments section of the post, several Instagram users posted ROFL emoticons and added remarks such as "you have an amazing sense of humour."

Check out Smriti Irani's post here:

Instagram users usually look forward to Smriti Irani's cheeky posts, as one commentor wrote: "I enjoy this account more than any celebrity account."

Here's another example of her sense of humour assessing the Internet's obsession with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding in November, when everyone was waiting for the first pictures from their big fat Italian wedding.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, debuted in Bollywood earlier this year with Dhadak. She will soon start filming Takht, which is directed by her mentor Karan Johar. Takht also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Janhvi has also reportedly signed up for a biopic on Gunjan Saxena, India's first woman combat aviator, who was tasked with the evacuated of injured soldiers from Kargil in 1999. Recently, a picture of Janhvi, dressed as an IAF officer, was doing the rounds on social media.